One Zionist force was killed during the Palestinians' operation, according to the reports.

The Israeli regime's police detained the 17-year-old Palestinian who was in charge of the operation, the report adds.

News sources also reported on Sunday that the Palestinian Resistance forces shot at Zionists after they attacked Tubas in western Jenin.

A number of Zionist settlers also on Sunday morning attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque with the support of the Israeli regime's forces.

