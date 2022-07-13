Sri Lanka PM office confirms President fled to Maldives

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left the country late on Tuesday, arrived in the Maldives on Wednesday, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

According to the report, the president left the country aboard an An-32 plane. He is accompanied by his wife and a bodyguard. The plane is headed towards the Maldives.

The president of Sri Lanka earlier wrote a resignation letter, dated July 13. According to Daily Mirror, the document has been handed over to a high-ranking governmental official, who is to deliver it to Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. The speaker is to make an official announcement about Rajapaksa’s resignation on Wednesday.

