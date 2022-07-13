  1. Politics
Jul 13, 2022, 9:06 AM

Sri Lanka PM office confirms President fled to Maldives

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled to the Maldives, hours before he was expected to resign.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left the country late on Tuesday, arrived in the Maldives on Wednesday, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

According to the report, the president left the country aboard an An-32 plane. He is accompanied by his wife and a bodyguard. The plane is headed towards the Maldives.

The president of Sri Lanka earlier wrote a resignation letter, dated July 13. According to Daily Mirror, the document has been handed over to a high-ranking governmental official, who is to deliver it to Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. The speaker is to make an official announcement about Rajapaksa’s resignation on Wednesday.

