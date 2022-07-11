Sri Lankan President confirms intention to resign to PM

The resignation will take place on July 13, as was announced by Sri Lankan parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardana on Saturday, according to the Ada Derana news portal, citing the prime minister's press service.

Last weekend, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, Colombo, was rocked by thousand-strong protests caused by public dissatisfaction with the government's actions to fight an economic crisis. Angry crowds tore through barricades surrounding Rajapaksa's residence, climbed over a fence and took control of the area.

The president was evacuated and, according to media reports, probably left the country by plane. At least 100 people were injured as a result of the protests, including police officers and journalists, local doctors said.

Following the events, Wickremesinghe called an emergency meeting of the party leaders, which demanded that both the prime minister and the president resign immediately and provided for convening the parliament within 7 days to appoint an acting president. Abeywardana was assigned to become the country's interim president.

