Iran lost to Thailand and South Korea in the competition but emerged victorious over Kazakhstan and India.

The competition is being held at the Nazarbayev University Spot Complex in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from July 4 to 11.

The champion and vice-champion teams shall earn direct berths as Asian representatives in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s U21 World Championship, with the host city to be announced at a later date.

Defending champions Japan will play China in the final.

