Turkish armillary shells ten villages in northern Syria

Al Mayadeen correspondent in Aleppo reported Tuesday that Turkish artillery at the military base south of Afrin shelled villages and towns in the northern suburbs of Aleppo.

Al Mayadeen said that the Turkish shelling targeted 10 villages with about 200 artillery rockets.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense indicated on Tuesday that "terrorist groups in the Al-Nusra Front renewed their attacks in the de-escalation zone, and shelled safe areas in the suburbs of Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama in the past 24 hours."

Meanwhile, informed sources told Al Mayadeen, on Monday evening, that the Syrian army had reinforced its military positions in Ain Issa district in the north of Raqqa, which is under the control of the US-backed Kurdish "SDF" forces.

Furthermore, Al Mayadeen sources indicated earlier yesterday that the Russian army has increased the number of its forces to about a third since Turkey announced its plans to launch a new military offensive in northern Syria.

MNA