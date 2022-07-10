Terrorists shelled areas in Syrian ​​Idlib: Russian source

During the past twenty-four hours, five times of shelling were recorded in the some areas of ​​Idlib by the Al-Nusra Front terrorist group. Two times in Idlib province and three times in Latakia province, the Russian source noted.

Several Turkish mercenaries on Friday were injured during a conflict in the suburbs of al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria.

On the other hand, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also entered Aleppo province for the first time since the liberation in order to inaugurate the power plant.

MP/FNA14010419000042