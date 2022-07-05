Iranian cultural heritage figures honored in a ceremony

In addition to the Minister of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, Ali Darabi, Deputy Minister and Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage of the country, and a number of managers of this ministry, veterans, and dignitaries in the field of cultural heritage were present at this ceremony.

According to the reports, this conference was held in the conference hall of this ministry in order to honor the honorees and veterans of the field of cultural heritage, and it was broadcasted live on IRIB and several radio channels.

In this ceremony, the 12 best figures in the field of Iran's cultural heritage were honored in the presence of the Iranian Cultural Heritage minister.



