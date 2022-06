Iraqi sources reported a fire at the US base of Ain al-Assad in western Iraq, local Iraqi media including the Sabereen telegram news channel reported.

The source emphasized that firefighters managed to extinguish the fire that took place in sanatorium of Ain al-Assad base, located in Al Anbar province in the west of the country.

The news source added that the fire was caused by a power failure and no one was injured.

