Tehran, Moscow oppose foreign powers presence in Caspian sea

Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday evening during which he described the continuous consultations and talks between the heads of state and officials of Iran and Russia as a sign of the serious will of the two countries to open a new era of beneficial strategic cooperation for the two nations, including in the economic filed.

After the Russian Foreign Minister presented a report on the latest situation in his country's expanding economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Raeisi said that "Strengthening cooperation and coordination is an effective way to counter US economic sanctions and unilateralism against independent countries."

Also after the Russian Foreign Minister presented a brief report on the latest situation on the ground in Ukraine, the President stressed the importance of ending the war as quickly as possible and the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

"There is no doubt that US and NATO provocations played a role in creating this conflict," Raeisi said, stressing the need to confront the NATO expansionist policy in other regions in the world such as in West Asia, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Pointing to the importance of cooperation of neighboring countries in the Caspian Sea, the President stressed the prohibition of any foreign military presence in the region, especially given the exceptional situation on the coasts of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for his part, gave detailed explanations about the dimensions of Tehran-Moscow cooperation, including in the economic field, and stressed his country's readiness and interest in promoting its cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran to a strategic level.

Pointing to the importance of Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Russian Foreign Minister reiterated his country's support for Iran's expansion of its role in regional and international organizations.

KI/Live