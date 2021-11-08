Iran, Iraq continue talks on pilgrimage to holy sites

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Abdolfattah Navab, the Leader’s Representative for Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs made the remarks on a visit to the Province of Gorgan on Monday in an interview with Iranian media where he said that Iranian officials are concluding an agreement on the details of trips to the holy sites in Iraq with the Iraqi officials.

In addition to holding talks for sending pilgrims to Iraq’s holy sites, an Iranian delegation has traveled to Syria to consult on a relaunch of pilgrimage flights to the country, he added.

Turning to the negotiation process for sending Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, he said that the Iranian side is waiting for Saudi officials to lay the necessary ground to start the talks on the matter.

Navab also noted that Saudi Arabia has not yet announced Iran's quota for this year's Hajj pilgrimage, adding that the quota requires a meeting of Islamic countries.

