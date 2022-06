Amir-Abdollahian has written on his Twitter account that "holding Hajj in a safe, peaceful, unifying and dignified manner is what Iran stresses."

With the continuous efforts of Hajj organizers and officials, the divine duty will be performed, he added.

The first Iranian Hajj caravan will leave for Medina on June 13. This year, 39,600 pilgrims from Iran will perform the rituals.

