North Khorasan one of country’s agricultural hubs: Raeisi

Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments upon arrival in Bojnourd, the capital of North Khorasan province on Thursday morning to mark the 26th provincial tour of his administration.

The President described North Khorasan one of the agricultural hubs of the country and specified, "Special attention should be paid to the agriculture of the province. Also, due to the shared borders of the province with the neighboring countries, border markets can lay a good ground for trade and commerce with the neighboring country."

Also during the visit, the president and his accompanying ministers visited Khorasan Petrochemical Complex and closely followed the development process of the production unit and issued the necessary instructions to solve its problems.

The President was accompanied by the Ministers of the Interior, Energy, Agricultural Jihad, Health and Medical Education, the Head of the Department of Environment, the Vice-President for Executive Affairs and the Head of the President's Office, according to the "President.ir" webiste.

