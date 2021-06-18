Netanyahu planning to topple new Zionist regime's cabinet

According to the Jerusalem Post, there are daily conversations between the former prime minister and party leaders of the opposition. In the upcoming days, dinner with all members of the opposition is expected to occur to discuss the next steps.

Additionally, Netanyahu's family has been packing up their belongings in the Prime Minister's residence in Balfour, their home for 12 years, for several days now. This process is expected to last a few weeks.

It is estimated that Netanyahu will relocate to his home in Caesarea for several months.

Israeli regime’s longest-serving ruler, Benjamin Netanyahu, was ousted from the premier post after a governing coalition of rivals was sworn in the Knesset on Sunday afternoon.

The governing coalition is comprised of eight parties – Yamina, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu with Yamina head Naftali Bennett at the helm unseated Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power.

