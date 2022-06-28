Iran deputy tourism min. attends Tourism Summit in S. Korea

The event was attended by tourism officials from other countries.

The Iranian deputy tourism minister presented a comprehensive report on the actions and performance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in tourism and ecotourism to review the latest approach to tourism management at the summit.

According to the Ministry of Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts, Ali Asghar Shalbafian attended the ۲۰۲۲ World Tourism Summit, which was held for two days from June 24 to 25 in Seoul and Ulsan, South Korea, among ministers and tourism officials from 12 European countries and Asiani came and presented a complete report on the actions, plans and approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the days of Corona and Post-Corona.

He described the nationwide vaccination, the reduction in the death rate of coronary patients to a minimum, as well as the management and support of tourism activists as part of the executive measures for the survival of tourism during the peak of Corona.

Shalbafian also pointed to the boom in domestic tourism and the significant number of compatriots traveling during Nowruz, increasing the number of incoming tourists following the re-issuance of visas, facilitating the required conditions and hosting tourists from neighboring countries.

Also, considering that one of the main approaches of the World Summit was to address the issue of ecotourism and nature tourism, the Deputy Minister of Tourism also gave a full report on the actions of the National Committee on Nature Tourism, Iran's approach to using natural resources in tourism development and achievements in launching eco-tourism and introduced eco-tourism resorts across the country.

General Department of Public Relations and Information of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.