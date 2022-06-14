Erdogan announces start of transferring gas from Black Sea

The production in Sakarya Gas Field will "hopefully reach its peak in 2026," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday at an event marking the laying of the first offshore pipeline to carry Black Sea natural gas, Anadolu Agency reported.

First gas transmission is planned to be delivered through a 150-kilometer-long (93-mile) subsea pipeline that Turkey will construct to run from the field to onshore where it will be connected to the national gas grid.

"In the first quarter of 2023, 10 mln cubic meters of gas will enter our national gas transmission system. We hope that the Sakarya gas field will reach peak production [of gas] in 2026," he also said in an interview with the TRT TV channel.

On August 21, 2020, Erdogan announced that Turkey had discovered large reserves of natural gas in the Black Sea. By 2023, the authorities expect to start deliveries to the domestic market.

