Massive strike hits Israeli public transportation sector

The Union on Sunday issued a statement on a general strike in the occupied lands and territories, Shahab News reported.

According to the report, the two aforementioned unions announced in a joint statement that they would launch a massive strike on Sunday during rush hour.

Disapproval with the request to increase in salaries of drivers and workers in the occupied territories has been cited as the main reason behind the strike.

The Zionist regime has been grappling with several crises in recent months, based on which, numerous protests have taken place in the Zionist community.

Last week, Zionist media sources reported the beginning of livelihood-related protests in various cities of the occupied territories in a protest to the sharp rise in prices of goods, housing and rents.

MA/5523732