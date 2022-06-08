China actively contributes to maintain global food security

The sanctions imposed by the US and other western countries on Russia have had a grave impact on its export of grains and fertilizers, which has made the situation even worse. As a responsible major country, China has not only successfully guaranteed the food supply of more than 1.4 billion people but also contributed Chinese solutions, Chinese wisdom and Chinese strength to safeguarding global food security with practical actions. However, some Western countries have taken advantage of the food shortage panic in the international community, especially some suffered most countries, to smear China's "hoarding grains" in the international market. The sinister intention of politicizing and weaponizing the "food crisis" is evident enough.

Of all things, food, as the basic necessity of the people, matters most. The Chinese government always attaches great importance to the issue of food security. We follow the vision on food security that is centered on “self-sufficiency in grain supply and absolute security of staple grains”. The year 2021 marks the seventh consecutive year that China secured an annual grain production of over 1.3 trillion jin (650 million tonnes). China stands as the world’s largest grain producer and third-largest grain exporter. We have the capability and confidence of being self-reliant in securing our own food supply. It is unnecessary for China to “hoard grains” in the international market.

China has managed to feed one-fifth of the world’s population with a quarter of the world’s total food production on less than 9% of the world’s arable land. This achievement is in itself a significant contribution to world food security. In the meantime, China has shown its responsibility as a major country and made positive contributions to ensuring global food security. Under the Global Development Initiative put forward by China, food security is one of the eight priority areas of cooperation. We will mobilize efforts from all parties across the globe to draw on each other’s advantages, and pool the strength for achieving all sustainable development goals including food security. China has always been an important strategic partner of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in South-South cooperation. In recent years, we have donated a total of $130 million to the FAO’s South-South Cooperation Programme. China has sent a large number of experts and technical personnel to countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean and to Pacific Island Countries. China has donated the largest amount of funds, sent the most experts, and undertaken the most projects under the framework of the FAO’s South-South Cooperation Programme among all developing countries. Since the start of COVID-19, China has responded actively to the appeal of the UN and other international organizations by providing emergency food assistance to many countries. China’s contribution to stabilizing world food production and supply has been widely praised by the international community.

Besides, China actively advocates reducing food loss and food waste. If the world can reduce food loss by one percentage point, we can save up to 28 million tonnes of food that is enough to feed 70 million people. President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of food conservation on many occasions. In 2021, China held the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste, which received a warm response from the international community including G20 member states.

The future of all countries is closely linked, the more difficult the situation is, the more important it is for us to enhance solidarity. We should choose dialogue over confrontation, tear down walls rather than erect walls, pursue integration instead of decoupling, opt for inclusiveness, not exclusion, and guide reforms of the global governance system with the principle of fairness and justice. At a time when the sharp rise in food prices further accentuates the imbalance between supply and demand and brings severe impact to developing countries, we call on all countries to shoulder common responsibility. We should increase food supply by stabilizing production, reducing food loss and ensuring a smooth supply channel, and at the same time reduce food waste and make earnest efforts in food conservation in order to safeguard global food security.

Chang Hua is China's ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran