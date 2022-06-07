  1. World
  2. North America
Jun 7, 2022, 6:04 PM

2 injured in military helicopter crash in US Alabama

2 injured in military helicopter crash in US Alabama

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Local media in the United States have said that two aviators were injured Monday when a military helicopter crashed near an Army base in southern Alabama.

According to the local media in the US citing a report by the Assciated Press, the AH-64 Apache helicopter was involved in an “aviation incident” near Ozark, Alabama, according to a news release from the Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office. The two-person aircrew was transported for medical treatment, but no fatalities were reported.

The helicopter was damaged and officials said the incident is under investigation.

Fort Rucker, located in southeast Alabama, is the headquarters for U.S. Army Aviation and is the primary flight training installation for the Army.

KI/PR

News Code 187689
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187689/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News