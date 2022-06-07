2 injured in military helicopter crash in US Alabama

According to the local media in the US citing a report by the Assciated Press, the AH-64 Apache helicopter was involved in an “aviation incident” near Ozark, Alabama, according to a news release from the Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office. The two-person aircrew was transported for medical treatment, but no fatalities were reported.

The helicopter was damaged and officials said the incident is under investigation.

Fort Rucker, located in southeast Alabama, is the headquarters for U.S. Army Aviation and is the primary flight training installation for the Army.

