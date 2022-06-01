1 dead, 13 injured after blast rocks restaurant in China

The incident occurred in the restaurant at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday (22:30 GMT on Tuesday), according to a government statement. Firefighters, doctors, and law enforcement officers arrived rapidly at the scene. All victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, Sputnik reported.

At the time of the explosion, a large number of people were indoors, as Chinese restaurants, canteens and small cafes serve breakfast dishes from 5:30 to 8:00 a.m.

A cause of the incident has not yet been established. An investigation is underway.

