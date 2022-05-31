Iran to send consular delegation to Saudi Arabia

Owing to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' mission to conduct consular affairs to protect Iranian nationals in various parts of the world and protect their rights, Iran will send a delegation to that country.

After two years of the religious ceremony in the presence of a number of Saudi pilgrims due to the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia will hold the Hajj this year, as in previous years, with the presence of pilgrims from varied countries, including Iran.

The consular delegation is scheduled to go to Riyadh after receiving a visa.

