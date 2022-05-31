Moscow to find other importers for its oil: Russian envoy

"As she rightly said yesterday, #Russia will find other importers. Noteworthy that now she contradicts her own yesterday’s statement. Very quick change of the mindset indicates that the #EU is not in a good shape," Ulyanov tweeted Tuesday in response to von der Leyen’s tweet announcing the partial oil embargo.

Earlier, EU leaders negotiated the sixth package of sanctions against Russia during the summit in Brussels, which includes, in particular, cutting Sberbank off the SWIFT international payment system, a partial embargo on the import of Russian oil, ban on three more Russian state mass media an expansion of the blacklist of people whom the EU considers responsible for violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ursula von der Leyen noted that the EU hopes to reject up to 90% of imported Russian oil before the end of this year.

ZZ/PR