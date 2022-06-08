  1. Economy
World Bank allocates $ 1.49 billion to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – The World Bank Executive Board approved additional funding for Ukraine in the amount of $ 1.49 billion, increasing the amount of WB support for Kyiv to more than $ 4 billion.

It was announced on the night of Wednesday, according to Reuters. As indicated, funds will be directed to non-military needs – to pay salaries to government and social workers.

The financial institution noted that this financing of Ukraine is supported by financial guarantees from the UK, Netherlands, Lithuania and Latvia.

In addition, the project is supported by parallel funding from Italy and contributions from a new multi-donor trust fund.

It will be recalled that Ukraine has already received part of the grant funds from the donor trust fund of the World Bank in the amount of 504 million euros.

