Tehran to host 2020 FIBA U16 Asian Championship

Accordingly, 16 teams will compete here in Tehran from March 23 to April 2 at Azadi Sports Complex for the Asian title.

The competition is also a qualification for FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup which is going to be held in Bulgaria. Four first teams of the Asian event will book their ticket to the world event.

FIBA U16 Asian Championship is a biennial event that started in 2009. Iran’s best result in the event is the third place gained in 2009. In the final edition in 2018, Iran finished seventh.

Iran has never qualified for FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup which has been held in five biennial editions from 2010 to 2018.

