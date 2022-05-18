Latest S-500 air defense weapons arriving for Russian troops

"Today the troops have already begun receiving the systems that actually combine the functions of air and anti-missile defenses and these are S-500 weapons," Borisov said, according to TASS.

The S-500, like the Tor, Buk, S-300, S-350 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, enjoy great demand in the global arms markets, the Russian deputy PM said.

"As the saying goes, they sell like hotcakes," the vice-premier stressed.

Russia is "an indisputable leader" in the global arms markets in terms of this type of weapons by technical characteristics, Borisov said.

