  1. Politics
May 18, 2022, 2:35 PM

Russia deputy PM:

Latest S-500 air defense weapons arriving for Russian troops

Latest S-500 air defense weapons arriving for Russian troops

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – The latest S-500 anti-aircraft missile system has begun arriving for Russian troops, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said during the government’s New Horizons educational marathon on Wednesday.

"Today the troops have already begun receiving the systems that actually combine the functions of air and anti-missile defenses and these are S-500 weapons," Borisov said, according to TASS.

The S-500, like the Tor, Buk, S-300, S-350 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, enjoy great demand in the global arms markets, the Russian deputy PM said.

"As the saying goes, they sell like hotcakes," the vice-premier stressed.

Russia is "an indisputable leader" in the global arms markets in terms of this type of weapons by technical characteristics, Borisov said.

ZZ/PR

News Code 186942
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186942/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News