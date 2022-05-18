Leader urges for population growth in Iran as a necessity

In a message to a meeting of the National Population Taskforce on Wednesday, which was read out by the secretary of the taskforce Dr. Froutan, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, expressed his gratitude for all efforts aimed at saving the country from the dangers of the aging population.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his appreciation to the people who are working in the National Population Taskforce and the government and the lawmakers in the parliament who are making efforts to save the country from the dangers of the aging population and try to increase the young population of the country.

"I would like to emphasize once again that trying to increase the population, and increase the young population in the country as well as the support for the family, is one of the most urgent duties of officials and individuals," he underscored.

The Leader further described the policy of increasing the country's population as a critical policy for the future of the country.

He further urged more efforts in both legal and cultural and media campaigns in line with the aim of an increase in the population.

