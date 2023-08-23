15 killed after bus carrying mostly migrants crash in Mexico

The crash is the latest tragedy to unfold on the country’s highways, where road conditions can be perilous and organized crime can hold sway over certain routes, Aljazeera reported.

Tuesday’s collision occurred on a highway connecting the states of Puebla and Oaxaca, a route known to be used by migrant smugglers. At least 36 others were injured, according to the Puebla government.

The identities of those killed — and whether they were all from Venezuela — were not immediately clear in the wake of the incident, though government sources indicated that most of the passengers were from that country.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara Cruz said he had instructed authorities to provide support to the injured.

“We send a hug and our condolences to the families of the deceased,” he wrote on social media.

The bus driver’s identity has yet to be released, and it was not immediately known who orchestrated the journey.

RHM/PR