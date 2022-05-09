Philippines voters head to polls to elect a new president

A total of 37,211 polling centers across the country opened at 6 am local time (2200 GMT Sunday) for the 65.7 million eligible voters and will close at 7 pm local time (1100 GMT), Global China Daily reported.

Also to be elected are the vice president, 12 senators, more than 300 members of the House of Representatives, and over 17,000 local officials.

The presidential candidate frontrunner and former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., 64, who is the son of former President Ferdinand Marcos, will cast his ballot in his hometown of Ilocos Norte province, north of main Luzon island.

His main rival, incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo, 57, will cast the ballot in her hometown of Naga City of Bocol region, south of Luzon island.

