Political, economic aspects of pres. Assad visit to Tehran

The Syrian Arab News Agency-SANA- has published an analysis of the visit of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Tehran and holding meetings with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raeisi.

"The visit had political and economic implications and Bashar al-Assad had a detailed conversation with Mr. Khamenei in the presence of the media, as well as a meeting with the Iranian president, which lasted about an hour," SANA wrote in its analysis.

The piece quoted sources accompanying President Bashar al-Assad on the visit as saying that the visit came amid unprecedented regional and global developments, political and economic, and the atmosphere of the meetings was very different from Bashar al-Assad's previous visit on February 25, 2019.

Sources accompanying the Syrian president told SANA that the Iranian side had made utmost efforts to increase the level of political and economic relations between the two countries and that Iran was ready to welcome Bashar al-Assad to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials in a warm atmosphere which implied that the visit was taking place due to the deepening of relations between the two countries on the basis of the deep and bilateral alliance between Iran and Syria over the past years.

The sources stressed that "The warm atmosphere of welcoming Bashar al-Assad by the Iranian leader is nothing new, but it seems that the Iranians want to say with the warm welcome that the last trip took place four years ago and that they were not happy it took too long until this trip."

During the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution spoke in detail about Syria and stressed the need to liberate the remaining areas. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the Syrian President that "The most important reason for Syria's victory in the war was your (President Assad) personality and bravery." The Leader also stressed the issue of Palestine and the Resistance and the strong alliance between Damascus and Tehran.

The sources also said about the meeting between Assad and Ayatollah Raeisi that the meeting took place in a very warm atmosphere and it was consistent with the two countries' positions in the political, economic and infrastructure fields. The two sides held two rounds of talks, and in the first meeting, the two presidents discussed political issues between the two countries and the during the other meeting, they discussed economic relations.

The Iranian president's position was decisive in terms of Iran's economic support for Syria which is a strong and undisputed issue. SANA also quoted the sources as saying that while the two presidents were in the meeting, other Syrian and Iranian officials signed an MoU on a new phase of the Iran-Syria financial mechanism for energy and other raw materials for Syria to make up for the shortages of those materials.

The official Syrian news agency said at the end of its analysis that relations between the two brotherly countries were based on solid political and economic grounds that could not be abandoned, but instead become more deep-rooted and stable whenever the conditions worsen and international prices rise and energy resources decline, in a way that Iran reaffirms its support for Syria through continued economic, political and military support.