Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations likely to resume

"Iraq hosted the fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh as part of Iraq's policy based on the principle of collective dialogue to build consensus and balance in the region," the spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Al-Sahhaf told Iraqi News Agency (INA).

"The talks between the two countries were held in a calm, positive and understanding atmosphere," he added. "The Iranian-Saudi talks included several issues and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was also present during the talks."

"The talks are ongoing and moving towards reaching important and fundamental agreements, and political and diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia may be resumed," he noted.

He went on to say that Iraq has made great strides in coordinating regional and international cooperation, including supporting the fifth round of the Tehran-Riyadh talks, and such talks will contribute to greater stability and balance at the regional level, as well as to strengthening Iraqi security and sovereignty.

Earlier, the Iraqi Foreign Minister described the atmosphere in the fifth round of talks between Riyadh and Tehran hosted by Baghdad as positive.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister had previously stated that the Iraqi government would do its utmost to create a good opportunity for an understanding between Tehran and Riyadh.

The fifth round of Iran-Saudi talks was scheduled to take place in March but was halted following Saudi Arabia's mass execution of a number of Shia citizens. In the past few months, Baghdad has hosted four rounds of talks between the two sides.

