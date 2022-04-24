Iraqi FM terms 5th round of Iranian-Saudi talks as positive

The fifth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad ended in a positive atmosphere, and a new round of talks between the two sides will be held in Baghdad, said Fuad Hussein in an interview with Iraqi News Agency.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister had previously stated that the Iraqi government would do its utmost to create a good opportunity for an understanding between Tehran and Riyadh.

Russia Al-Youm also quoted an informed Iraqi source as saying that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iran's deputy national security adviser and the head of Saudi Arabia's intelligence service were present at the meeting. Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end security talks and move to diplomatic talks.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the sixth round of talks between the Iranian and Saudi sides is expected to take place in Iraq and that the recent meeting was positive.

The fifth round of Iran-Saudi talks was scheduled to take place in March but was halted following Saudi Arabia's mass execution of a number of Shia citizens. In the past few months, Baghdad has hosted four rounds of talks between the two sides.

