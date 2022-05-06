  1. World
May 6, 2022, 5:32 PM

Five workers injured in explosion at Turkish shipyard

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Five workers were injured after an explosion at the Tuzla shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday. 

Rescue operations are underway. The cause of the explosion is being investigated.

The explosion occurred on a ship at a shipyard in Istanbul's Tuzla district, the Sabah newspaper reported.

The cause of the explosion may be a gas leak.

