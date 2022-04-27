  1. Politics
No clashes erupted between Iran, Taliban in borders

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Interior Minister, no clashes have taken place between Iranian and Taliban forces on the Iran-Afghanistan borders.

Rejecting the recent claims over security incidents and clashes between the Iranian border guards and Taliban forces, Ahmad Vahidi said on Wednesday, "No clashes erupted between Iranian forces and the Taliban on the country's borders; What happened was only a misunderstanding."

The Taliban thought that some border areas should be under their control, Vahidi said, adding that Iranian border guards could justify that they are wrong.

The presence of the Taliban armed forces in border areas increased the consciousness of Iranian forces but no clashes have taken place, the Iranian minister stressed.

