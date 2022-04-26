US in weaker position in every aspect today: Leader

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei received a group of university students and the representatives of students associations for a meeting on Tuesday as the holy month of Ramadan nears its end.

The Leader has held such a meeting over the past years at the end of Ramadan to listen to the students.

The Leader usually attends an Iftar ceremony with the students after the meeting.

At the start of his address to the meeting, the Leader pointed out that the great impact that the 1979 revolution on the universities was to give identity to them and in turn to the entire Iranian nation.

"The revolution gave the nation a sense of identity, ideals, a sense of character and independence, a clear horizon; These are the things that the revolution did for the Iranian nation," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He added that "The Islamic Republic should be proud of the university because today the universities are not really comparable to the universities before the revolution."

He went on to describe nowadays universities as more lively and with more passionate students and a more lively environment.

The Leader later pointed to the international order today and said that the United States is now in a weaker position in every aspect compared to the past.

"Inside, in its domestic politics, in its foreign policy, in its economy, in its security, in everything, America is now weaker compared to twenty years ago," he underscored.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the world is witnessing a new order and a new international order is emerging in the world.

He further said that the US sought to become the only superpower in the world and establish a unipolar system after the collapse of the Soviet Union but it has failed in every aspect.

The Leader went on to point to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and said the war in Ukraine must be looked into with deeper insight.

He said that the Ukraine war is deep-rooted and shows that the man faces a new world system.

Ayatollah Khamenei further said that with a new world order looming, "all the countries, including our Islamic Iran, have a duty to have hardware and software presence in this new order in a way that can ensure the interests of our country, the security of the country and the nation. We cannot be sidelined, nor can we get behind."

He went on to point out that it is up to the students to secure a place for the country in the new emerging world order.

KI/Live