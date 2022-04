On the 24th day of the holy month of Ramadan, Ayatollah Khamenei will receive a group of university students and representatives of students associations across the country at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.

During the meeting, the representatives of students associations will exchange opinions with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Khamenei receives university students annually on the third week of Ramadan.

