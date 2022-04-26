‘Ramazunike’; unique Ramadan tradition in SE Iran

The people of Sistan and Baluchestan province have always been among the believers to Islam and have created a set of traditions in the month of Ramadan. One of these is called ‘Ramazunike’ in the local language and can roughly be translated into ‘reading Ramadan’.

The tradition is said to have a history of more than 1400 years, meaning it goes back to the start of Islam.

Mainly held in rural areas, ‘Ramazunike’ is a tradition where a group of people, consisting of youths and elders, go to the doors of villagers after the evening call to prayers.

The group recites poems and people will bestow foodstuffs such as dates, grain, flour, or money to the group. The aid will be later distributed among the needy.

“Ramadan has come, sacrifice cow and calf for it,” reads the translation of a part of an old poem read during the ceremony. “Host God’s Ramadan … the reputed Ramadan. God loves the guests and opens the door of mercy with its coming.”

The tradition starts from the first night of Ramadan and stops before night 19th, the night when the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (PBUH) was assassinated by a poisonous sword.

Ramazunike was being held by the elderly in the past but now the younger generation has taken the lead.

The same tradition can also be seen in other areas in eastern Iran, including in South Khorasan province.

The tradition was enlisted in the country’s intangible cultural heritage back in 2011.