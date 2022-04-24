'Nakhl Gardani' in Yazd

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – The people of Yazd mourned the martyrdom of the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (AS) on the 21st of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Nakhl Gardani” is one of the ritual traditions that people in many cities in Iran. The most important Nakhl-Gardani ceremonies are held across Yazd Province.

'Nakhl' is a scaffold shaped like a tree leaf. Mourners cover Nakhl, which is largely made of wood, with black fabrics and hang hundreds of swords and daggers from it.