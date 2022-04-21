Iran voices concern over repeared bomb attacks in Afghanistan

Referred to increasing reports on the repeated bomb attacks in various cities of Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh expressed Iran’s concern over the sharp rise in the number of such “bitter incidents.”

Noting that the latest bomb attacks in Afghanistan took place in the holy fasting month of Ramadan when mosques are more crowded due to people’s presence, he said such terrorist attacks, whose main targets are fasting Muslim prayers, are abhorrent.

Khatibzadeh wished patience for the families of the victims of the terrorist attacks and recovery of the injured ones.

Two powerful explosions hit two mosques in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province.

According to the reports, at least 40 people were killed and 100 injured in the explosion that took place in the largest Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday.

