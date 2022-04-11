Biden approval rating at lowest point in CBS News poll

Biden’s approval rating ticked down to 42 percent in early April, according to the poll, which CBS News said is its lowest yet, according to the Hill. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president.

The president’s latest approval rating is down slightly from February and March, when 43 percent said they approved of how Biden was handling his job.

In January and November, 44 percent gave Biden positive marks, and in August, his approval rating as tracked by CBS News and YouGov was 50 percent. By comparison, he had a 62 percent approval rating in March, 2021.

Respondents in the new survey gave the president the worst marks for his handling of inflation, according to CBS News and YouGov, which has skyrocketed in recent months and is affecting Americans at grocery stores and gas pumps. Thirty-one percent of respondents said they approve of the way Biden is handling inflation, while 69 percent said they disapprove of it.

According to the Hill report, the annual inflation reached 7.9 percent in March — the highest rate since 1982 — which has caused prices to increase.

Biden also received low marks when it came to his handling of the economy generally. Thirty-seven percent of respondents said they approve of his management of the economy, compared to 63 percent who said they disapprove.

The president also saw low approval numbers on his handling of immigration and crime, with 38 percent and 39 percent giving him positive marks, respectively.

