Apr 12, 2022, 1:10 PM

VIDEO: Joe Biden mocked at Saudi State TV

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – A state-run television station in Saudi Arabia mocked President Joe Biden as a sleepy dotard in a comedy skit depicting him and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The skit aired on a station owned by the Middle East Broadcasting Center, or MBC, which is a conglomerate owned by Saudi Arabia’s government.

The sketch begins with “Biden” and “Harris” walking on screen in front of a lectern as camera flashes can be heard popping. Biden points off screen, as if to members of a crowd. He then walks off stage, but Harris pulls him back to the lectern.

Last month Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly refused to take a call from Biden, who wanted the country to increase crude oil output as prices skyrocketed.

