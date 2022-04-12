VIDEO: Joe Biden mocked at Saudi State TV

The skit aired on a station owned by the Middle East Broadcasting Center, or MBC, which is a conglomerate owned by Saudi Arabia’s government.

The sketch begins with “Biden” and “Harris” walking on screen in front of a lectern as camera flashes can be heard popping. Biden points off screen, as if to members of a crowd. He then walks off stage, but Harris pulls him back to the lectern.

Last month Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly refused to take a call from Biden, who wanted the country to increase crude oil output as prices skyrocketed.