Iran’s economy predicted to grow 3% in 2022 despite sanctions

IMF also anticipated that Iran's inflation rate and balance of its current accounts will improve in the current year.

In its latest report dubbed “World Economic Outlook”, the International Monetary Fund added that Islamic Republic of Iran will experience the relative improvement in terms of inflation rate in 2022.

The international body had put Iran’s inflation rate in 2021 at 40.1 percent, adding that not only Iran’s inflation rate will not increase in the current year as compared to a year earlier, but also its inflation rate will hit 40 percent at large, showing a bit decline.

The IMF also predicted that Iran’s balance of its current accounts in 2022 will double as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, the balance of Iran’s current accounts in 2021 had been put 0.6 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), the rate of which will hit 1.6 percent of its GDP in the current year.

Given the above issue, the IMF expects that Iran’s economy will experience a positive growth for the third year in a row in 2022 in spite of tough sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran.

Iran’s economy had experienced a 3.1 percent negative growth in 2019 following the US maximum pressure policy imposed against Iran, IMF said, adding that Iran’s economy moved out of recession in 2020 despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

