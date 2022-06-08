  1. World
  2. Europe
Jun 8, 2022, 4:10 PM

One killed, dozens injured as car driven into crowd in Berlin

One killed, dozens injured as car driven into crowd in Berlin

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – One person has been killed and at least a dozen more injured after a car drove into a crowd on a busy Berlin street.

Emergency officials said that it is unclear whether the incident, which happened at around 10:30 local time (08:30 GMT), was intentional or an accident.

A police spokesperson told reporters that the driver was arrested at the scene.

The incident took place in the heart of western Berlin, on one of its busiest shopping streets.

"There are seriously injured people among the more than a dozen injured," police spokesperson Thilo Cablitz said.

Reports said that the vehicle veered off the street and mounted the pavement before crashing into a shop front.

One killed, dozens injured as car driven into crowd in Berlin

Images from the scene show a silver Renault Clio crashed through a display window in a cosmetics shop. There are also pictures of what appears to be a body, covered in blankets, in the middle of the road.

Around 130 emergency workers are at the scene according to the Berlin police service.

ZZ/PR

News Code 187730
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187730/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News