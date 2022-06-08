One killed, dozens injured as car driven into crowd in Berlin

Emergency officials said that it is unclear whether the incident, which happened at around 10:30 local time (08:30 GMT), was intentional or an accident.

A police spokesperson told reporters that the driver was arrested at the scene.

The incident took place in the heart of western Berlin, on one of its busiest shopping streets.

"There are seriously injured people among the more than a dozen injured," police spokesperson Thilo Cablitz said.

Reports said that the vehicle veered off the street and mounted the pavement before crashing into a shop front.

Images from the scene show a silver Renault Clio crashed through a display window in a cosmetics shop. There are also pictures of what appears to be a body, covered in blankets, in the middle of the road.

Around 130 emergency workers are at the scene according to the Berlin police service.

