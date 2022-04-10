Macron, Le Pen go to a run off in French votes

French voters went to the ballot boxes on Sunday in the first round of 2022 presidential elections while Marine Le Pen, the perennial far-right candidate, reportedly has steadily cut the polling lead of the incumbent, President Emmanuel Macron.

The preliminary results put the turnout at 74% showing 4% lower than the previous elections in 2017 in which the turnout was 78%.

Le Figaro has updated the preliminary results of the votes as counting is underway, with 27% of the votes for the incumbent president Emmanuel Macron, followed by his main contender Le Pen with nearly 22%.

With these results, as predicted before, Macron and Le Pen wi fave each other in a run off alo.st two weeks later.as they did in the 2017.

