  1. Politics
Apr 10, 2022, 9:43 PM

Macron, Le Pen go to a run off in French votes

Macron, Le Pen go to a run off in French votes

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) The incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen will face each other in a run off in French elections like the 2017 votes.

 French voters went to the ballot boxes on Sunday in the first round of 2022 presidential elections while Marine Le Pen, the perennial far-right candidate, reportedly has steadily cut the polling lead of the incumbent, President Emmanuel Macron.

The preliminary results put the turnout at 74% showing 4% lower than the previous elections in 2017 in which the turnout was 78%.

Le Figaro has updated the preliminary results of the votes as counting is underway, with 27% of the votes for the incumbent president Emmanuel Macron, followed by his main contender Le Pen with nearly 22%.

Le Pen pursues Macron in French presidential elections

With these results, as predicted before, Macron and Le Pen wi fave each other in a run off alo.st two weeks later.as they did in the 2017.

KI

News Code 185560
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185560/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News