Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepts government resignation

A Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepted the resignation of the government on Tuesday, more than a month after it was submitted, state news agency KUNA reported.

The decree asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity, the report said.

Media sources reported on April 5 that the Kuwaiti Prime Minister has officially submitted the resignation of the government to the Crown Prince.

The Kuwaiti government headed by Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah had resigned once before, but about three months ago, Al-Khalid Al-Sabah was re-appointed to form a cabinet by a decree issued by the Emir of Kuwait.

ZZ/PR