"This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The United States has now committed more than $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including more than $1.6 billion in security assistance since Russia's attack on Ukraine, the US Pentagon said in a statement.

The United States also continues to work with its Allies and partners to identify and provide to the Ukrainians additional capabilities.



The United States will continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukraine's Armed Forces in the face of Russian attack.

The US assistance comes as a threat to Russian national security amid the Ukraine conflict, which began after the US and NATO provocations.

The US military support for Ukraine has included anti-tank missiles and air defense while Moscow accuses Washington of helping Kiyv to secretly develop a biochemical program.

MNA