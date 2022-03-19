  1. Politics
Nasrallah rejects Hezbollah forces' fighting in Ukraine

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah on Friday categorically denied the media reports that alleged that a number of Hezbollah fighters and military experts are fighting in Ukraine alongside the Russian Forces.

Addressing Al-Mahdi Scouts Anniversary Ceremony, Seyyed Nasrallah said that Arab Channels circulated rumors, alleged to be quoting Ukrainian Military Staff, claiming that Hezbollah dispatched fighters and military experts who are professional at street battles.

“I categorically deny such rumors. These are baseless lies and rumors. Hezbollah did not dispatch any fighter or expert to Ukraine, Nasrallah said, according to Al-Manar.

Nasrallah warned against similar media rumors about the alleged Hezbollah participation in Ukraine-Russia developments, confirming that they are false.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary-General called on the Lebanese government to form an emergency committee to cope with the economic repercussions of the developments in Ukraine, pertaining mainly to the prices of the basic commodities.

