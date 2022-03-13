Iranian theater 'Salgashtegi' goes on stage in Spain

"Salgashtegi" (state of getting older) is one of the successful works of this theater director, which has been performed in Iran as well as other countries such as Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the United States, Lebanon, and Chile.

"Salgashtegi" has been staged in Madrid from March 11 to 13, 2022 in its latest international performance.

Born in 1978 in Shiraz, Iran, Amir Reza Koohestani gained international recognition with his third play, 'Dance On Glasses' (2001), and found patronage from several European theatrical artistic directors and festivals.

In 2013, Festival actoral in Marseille (France) commissioned Koohestani to write and stage a new play, ‘Timeloss’ (based on his previous play ‘Dance on Glasses’), which was successfully staged across Europe, as well as in New York and Los Angeles.

On May 22nd, 2018, he premiered ‘Summerless’ – the third part of a trilogy – in Brussels as part of the Kunstenfestivaldesarts.

