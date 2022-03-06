Developing non-fossil energies must be taken serious

Leader annually plants saplings on March 6, which is the National Tree Planting Day (Arbor Day) and marks the start of the National Week of Natural Resources (March 6-13).

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described plants as an important factor in the development of civilization, noting that Islam assigns great importance to plant saplings as a good act.

Expressing regret over destroying forests and natural resources by those who only think of their own profits, he urged all people and officials to stand against acts that damage the environment.

He reiterated that the development of non-fossil energies must be paid due attention like nuclear energy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader obliged the Department of Environment (DoE) and Ministry of Agriculture to prevent agricultural lands from being turned into non-agricultural lands and added that this is to detriment of national interests and agricultural fields must be developed appropriately.

The development of non-fossil energies, such as nuclear energy, which is increasingly used in the world and countries of our region are moving towards it, must be taken into serious consideration the same as solar and wind energies, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized.

