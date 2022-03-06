  1. Video
VIDEO: President plants seedling on National Arbor Day

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – On the occasion of National Arbor Day, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi planted an almond seedling in the heights of the Quchak area in eastern Tehran.

The families of Iranian martyrs and several groups of other people also attended the ceremony.

Simultaneously with this ceremony, the exploitation of the planting project of 1,250 hectares of forestry around the city of Tehran began.  

