Iranian trade office to be opened in Qatar soon: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi, who has paid a two-day visit to Qatar to attend the sixth Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), left Doha for Tehran last night.

Upon his arrival at Mehrabad Airport, Raeisi said that his trip was aimed at improving mutual trust and cooperation with neighbors and increasing Iran's share in the region's economy and trade.

Referring to his meeting with the Emir of Qatar and the leaders of other countries, he said that in these meetings, trade, economic, energy, cultural issues, and especially the issue of investment, were discussed by determining the definite amount for investment.

Stating that the Iranian trade office will be opened in Qatar soon, the president added, "During our two-day visit to Qatar, we signed 14 agreements with this country, the implementation of which will be followed immediately."

The president also held separate meetings with Iranian citizens as well as Iranian and Qatari businessmen.

In addition to the signing of 14 cooperation documents with Qatar, an energy memorandum was reached with Venezuela.

