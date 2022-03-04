President Raeisi arrives in Golestan province

President Raeisi arrived at Golestan Airport in the northern Province of Golestan on Friday morning and was welcomed by Leader’s representative in the province, governor-general and senior provincial officials.

Visiting the plans and infrastructural projects of the province, meeting with elites, veterans, martyrs' families, and representatives of different groups of people, participating in the meeting of the Administrative Council and a press conference will be the most important plans during the resident's visit to Golestan province.

The President is accompanied on this trip by a number of his ministers and deputies.

MA/5438076