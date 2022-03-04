  1. Iran
President Raeisi arrives in Golestan province

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Golestan province on Friday morning as part of his administration's regular visits to provinces to observe the implementation of big projects and listen to people's grievances.

President Raeisi arrived at Golestan Airport in the northern Province of Golestan on Friday morning and was welcomed by Leader’s representative in the province, governor-general and senior provincial officials.

Visiting the plans and infrastructural projects of the province, meeting with elites, veterans, martyrs' families, and representatives of different groups of people, participating in the meeting of the Administrative Council and a press conference will be the most important plans during the resident's visit to Golestan province.

The President is accompanied on this trip by a number of his ministers and deputies.

